Azerbaijan arrests 3 suspects over soldier’s death (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

In connection with the death of Azerbaijani serviceman Fahmin Abilov, who died a few days ago in a military unit of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, a preventive measure in the form of arrest was chosen on the basis of the court’s decision against 3 suspects - post commander, ensign Elmir Khalilov, as well as the soldiers Sanan Tanriverdiyev and Rashad Arazov, the Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor’s Office said in a message Aug. 17.

On August 8, 2018, the Karabakh Military Prosecutor’s Office received information from a military unit of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry that Fahmin Abilov, a soldier of this unit, committed suicide by shooting himself with the assault rifle.

During the inspection of the scene of the incident, employees of the Karabakh Military Prosecutor's Office seized material evidence and took testimony of witnesses. Examination of the body was carried out at the Center for Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological Anatomy of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

A criminal case was launched into the incident in the Karabakh Military Prosecutor’s Office under Article 125 (bringing to suicide) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

The parents and close relatives of the deceased doubted the objectivity of the examination conducted by the Center for Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological Anatomy, so the investigation on the criminal case was taken under special control by the leadership of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The investigation was further entrusted to the deputy military prosecutor. An investigation team was created, and it was sent to the military unit where the incident occurred.

On August 9, experts of the Association of Forensic Medical Expertise and Pathological Anatomy of Azerbaijan’s Healthcare Ministry conducted a second study of the body of the deceased.

It was established during the preliminary investigation that in the period of his service, soldier Fahmin Abilov was repeatedly subjected to violence and illegal actions by ensign Elmir Khalilov, as well as soldiers of this post Sanan Tanriverdiyev and Rashad Arazov.

It was also established that on August 8 at 11:45 (GMT +4) the on-duty soldier Tanriverdiyev left the place of service ahead of time and didn’t take his weapon. Taking advantage of this, soldier Abilov took the weapon and committed suicide.

Considering that sufficient evidence was collected by the preliminary investigation, the three servicemen were brought to responsibility as defendants on the case.

