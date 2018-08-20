Russia to do everything to streghten relations with Azerbaijan - ambassador

20 August 2018 14:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Russia will do everything necessary to strengthen relations with Azerbaijan, Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov said at a briefing on Aug. 20.

"Russia has never tried to put other countries before a choice of directions in cooperation. Russia and Azerbaijan are sovereign, sustainable and stable independent states which are able to determine the circle of their friends in the international arena. Russia will do everything possible to ensure that our relations with Azerbaijan strengthen further and become closer," Bocharnikov said.

"When it comes to the issue of attacks against Russia and azerbaijan, we believe that the unipolar approach has already become obsolete. There are many different centers of influence in the world that build relationships based on their national interests. I do not think that any influence on Azerbaijan can be strong enough to affect the country and force to act differently, against its sovereignty," the ambassador added.

