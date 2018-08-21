Minister: Thanks to steps taken by Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan's defense power causes pride (UPDATE)

21 August 2018 20:24 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version published at 14:05)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

Trend:

Thanks to the confident steps taken by Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev, the defense power of Azerbaijan has reached a level that causes pride, Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said in a congratulation message to the personnel of the Azerbaijani army on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha, the Defense Ministry stated Aug. 21.

"The idea of Azerbaijanism of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the policy of state-building pursued by him throughout the period of his leadership served to preserve the country's traditions, Islamic and human values," reads the message.

"As a result of the successful policy pursued today by the Great Leader's worthy successor, President Ilham Aliyev, the economic foundations of our statehood have strengthened. Azerbaijan has achieved great success in building a democratic state, our country has become famous all over the world as a state that respects Islamic and human, national and spiritual values, as a humanistic, tolerant state," the minister's message reads.

"Thanks to the confident steps taken by Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev, the defense power of Azerbaijan has reached a level that causes pride. The liberation of a part of our territories from enemy occupation as a result of counterattack operations in April 2016 in Nagorno-Karabakh, in May this year in Nakhchivan, and the magnificent military parade in connection with the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Army are clear examples of this power," the message reads.

The minister expressed confidence that the military personnel, who will continue to be committed to the Constitution of Azerbaijan, the Military Oath and Regulations, will further strengthen their moral and psychological training and will be ready for a battle at any time.

