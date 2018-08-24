Angela Merkel's visit to Azerbaijan to contribute to development of ties between two countries

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s expected visit is characterized by a number of important moments, political expert Bahruz Guliyev told Trend Aug. 24.

“Taking into account that Germany is one of the EU leading countries, one can come to the conclusion that by the readiness for even closer cooperation with Azerbaijan, Merkel expresses the interests of both Germany and the EU,” the expert added.

"Cooperation between Germany and Azerbaijan, including the establishment of international relations with Europe, can be based on a number of historical aspects," he said. “At the very beginning, during the period of Azerbaijani great leader Heydar Aliyev’s presidency, cardinal actions were taken in this direction.”

“The agreements signed in various years "On Financial Cooperation between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Republic of Germany", "On the Promotion and Protection of Investments", "On Cultural Cooperation", “On Air Transportation", "On Financial Cooperation in the Project "First Aid - Baku Airport", "On the Establishment of Research Fund and Specialists" and other intergovernmental documents can be cited as an example,” Guliyev added. “Today President Ilham Aliyev continues to successfully pursue this policy of cooperation and partnership."

“In general, as a reliable partner of Azerbaijan in Europe, Germany is one of the countries developing its relations with the country every year,” he said.

The expert stressed that currently, the trade turnover between the two countries is about 3 billion euros.

Guliyev also said that the new German companies also did not hide their constant interest in participating in the implementation of infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan.

The expert added that Germany has a decisive right to vote in international and regional organizations, as well as in financial institutions.

"Without the consent of the German government, the activity of such international organizations as EU, Council of Europe, NATO and OSCE can not be changed,” he said. "Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visits to the Federal Republic of Germany in various periods have intensified and continue to intensify bilateral cooperation.”

Guliyev stressed that Germany repeatedly offered its assistance as a mediator in the process of negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and of course, Baku supported those proposals.

"Unfortunately, there is no progress in the negotiation process,” he added. “Of course, by offering its assistance in the mediation and demonstrating its intention to act as an initiator in this direction, Germany once again confirms that it supports peace, tranquillity and security in the South Caucasus."

“If we consider the German chancellor's visit from this point of view, Merkel's visit to the region will make an important contribution to the conflict settlement," Guliyev added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news