Azerbaijani president, German chancellor hold expanded meeting (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

25 August 2018 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 11:21)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

Trend:

Following the official welcome ceremony, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel held a meeting in an expanded format with the participation of delegations.

The president of Azerbaijan and the German Federal Chancellor made speeches at the meeting.

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was discussed among other issues at the meeting.

Then, Ilham Aliyev hosted dinner in honor of Angela Merkel.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Angela Merkel visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 15:23
Ilham Aliyev, Angela Merkel meet businessmen in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 14:42
Azerbaijan - biggest trading partner of Germany in region, Merkel says
Politics 14:40
Relations between Azerbaijan, Germany to continue to develop successfully - Ilham Aliyev
Politics 14:17
Ilham Aliyev, Angela Merkel hold joint press conference in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 13:29
Azerbaijani president, German chancellor hold expanded meeting (PHOTO)
Politics 11:21
Latest
Iran’s Saipa to hold int’l tender for test witnessing and issuing EMARK Certificates
Tenders 15:56
Iran’s carmaker to outsource dynamometer ‎chassis preventive maintenance, overhaul
Tenders 15:29
Angela Merkel visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 15:23
Iran says in talks with Russia to produce more nuclear power
Business 15:23
SOCAR, UNIPER join together to increase energy efficiency in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 15:16
Iran exports another fish cargo to Russia
Business 15:01
Ilham Aliyev, Angela Merkel meet businessmen in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 14:42
Azerbaijan - biggest trading partner of Germany in region, Merkel says
Politics 14:40
Increasing trend of inflation rate in Iran accelerates
Business 14:36