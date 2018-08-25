Azerbaijani president, German chancellor hold expanded meeting (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 11:21)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

Trend:

Following the official welcome ceremony, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel held a meeting in an expanded format with the participation of delegations.

The president of Azerbaijan and the German Federal Chancellor made speeches at the meeting.

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was discussed among other issues at the meeting.

Then, Ilham Aliyev hosted dinner in honor of Angela Merkel.

Story still developing

