President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of Meysari village secondary school in Shamakhi district (PHOTO)

25 August 2018 22:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of a new building of Meysari village secondary school in Shamakhi district. The 132-seat school was built on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the school.

Minister of Education Jeyhun Bayramov told President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva that the school had been built in the 1950s. The construction of the new building of the school started in 2016. The new building features an auditorium, gym, different subject and foreign language rooms and fully equipped informatics center.

