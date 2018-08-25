President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Mughanli-Ismayilli-Minga-Keyvandi-Shabiyan-Bahliyan motorway (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

Trend:

As part of his visit to Ismayilli district, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Mughanli-Ismayilli-Minga-Keyvandi-Shabiyan-Bahliyan highway.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state that the two-lane motorway is 9km in length and 6m in width.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the inauguration of the road.

The highway links four settlements with a total population of 1200 people.

