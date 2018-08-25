President Ilham Aliyev launches newly-reconstructed 110/35/10 kV Ismayilli substation (PHOTO)

25 August 2018 23:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the launch of 110/35/10 kV 2x16 MW Ismayilli substation after reconstruction.

Chairman of Azerishig Open Joint-Stock Company Baba Rzayev informed the head of state of the activity of the substation.

He said the substation supplies power to the city of Ismayilli and 14 adjacent settlements as well as to 35/10 kV Girdimanchay, Zargaran, Yeni Basgal and Ivanovka substations.

The head of state launched Ismayilli substation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
President Ilham Aliyev visits statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Ismayilli (PHOTO)
Politics 23:13
President Ilham Aliyev visits statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Shamakhi (PHOTO)
Politics 23:12
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of agropark built by Buta Group LLC in Ismayilli (PHOTO)
Politics 23:10
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of Kurdmashi-Kalband-Girk highway after reconstruction and repair (PHOTO)
Politics 23:09
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Ismayilli branch of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC (PHOTO)
Politics 23:06
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of 1000-head modern cattle-breeding complex in Ismayilli district (PHOTO)
Politics 23:05
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev visits statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Ismayilli (PHOTO)
Politics 23:13
President Ilham Aliyev visits statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Shamakhi (PHOTO)
Politics 23:12
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of agropark built by Buta Group LLC in Ismayilli (PHOTO)
Politics 23:10
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of Kurdmashi-Kalband-Girk highway after reconstruction and repair (PHOTO)
Politics 23:09
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Ismayilli branch of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC (PHOTO)
Politics 23:06
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of 1000-head modern cattle-breeding complex in Ismayilli district (PHOTO)
Politics 23:05
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Mughanli-Ismayilli-Minga-Keyvandi-Shabiyan-Bahliyan motorway (PHOTO)
Politics 23:04
President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of vine-growing and wine-making complex of Shirvan wines LLC in Shamakhi district (PHOTO)
Politics 22:59
President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of Meysari village secondary school in Shamakhi district (PHOTO)
Politics 22:58