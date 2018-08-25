President Ilham Aliyev launches newly-reconstructed 110/35/10 kV Ismayilli substation (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the launch of 110/35/10 kV 2x16 MW Ismayilli substation after reconstruction.

Chairman of Azerishig Open Joint-Stock Company Baba Rzayev informed the head of state of the activity of the substation.

He said the substation supplies power to the city of Ismayilli and 14 adjacent settlements as well as to 35/10 kV Girdimanchay, Zargaran, Yeni Basgal and Ivanovka substations.

The head of state launched Ismayilli substation.

