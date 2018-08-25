President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of Kurdmashi-Kalband-Girk highway after reconstruction and repair (PHOTO)

25 August 2018 23:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

Trend:

As part of his visit to Ismayilli district, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Kurdmashi-Kalband-Girk highway after renovation and repair.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state about the road, which separates from the 5th kilometer of Garamaryam-Ismayilli-Shaki highway.

The motorway links two settlements with a total population of 1000 people. The two-lane highway is 14km in length and 6m in width.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the inauguration of the road.

