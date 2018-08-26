Germany can take part in all spheres of economy desired by Azerbaijan: Angela Merkel

26 August 2018 07:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

Trend:

Germany can take part in all spheres of economy desired by Azerbaijan, said German Chancellor Angela Merkel answering the question of Trend, at a joint news conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

"I came here with a delegation of business people. There are various proposals from companies. I can note that there are projects in the field of infrastructure and construction, as well as in the field of construction materials. We can carry out activities in the agrarian field, in the field of agricultural machinery technology, as well as digitization and education," she said.

In addition, she said, the German company also takes part in the field of preparing documents related to the security of passports, identity cards and banknotes.

"There is a very large, wide choice. We can take part in all areas desired by Azerbaijan. As I noted, 150 of our enterprises already operate in Azerbaijan. We invite other German companies to work here, too," she said.

