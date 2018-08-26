Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of Damirchi Archaeology Museum in Shamakhi district

26 August 2018 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of Damirchi Archaeology Museum built in Shamakhi district on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The president and the first lady cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the museum.

President Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva toured the museum, which features open-air and indoor exhibition halls.

Story still developing

