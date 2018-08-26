Azerbaijani president, first lady open newly-built school in Lahij

26 August 2018 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of a newly-built secondary school in Lahij settlement, Ismayilli district.

The president and the first lady cut the ribbon symbolizing the inauguration of the school.

Minister of Education Jeyhun Bayramov informed President Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva that the old building of the school was constructed in 1928. Although designed for 130 pupils, the school accommodated 232 pupils.

The new 400-seat school was built under the order of the president. The three-storey school features a gym and a 175-seat auditorium as well as a number of subject rooms and laboratories. The school has video surveillance and centralized heating systems.

