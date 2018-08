Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has ordered to construct the Asan xidmet center in Shamakhi district.

Under the presidential order, 5 million manats were allocated from the 2018 state budget to the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan for the construction of the center in Shamakhi district.

