Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the construction of a new kindergarten in the city of Ismayilli.

Under the presidential order, 1.5 million manats were allocated to the Ismayilli District Executive Authority for the construction of the kindergarten for 100 children.

