Azerbaijan, S.Korea mull interparliamentary ties (PHOTO)

27 August 2018 20:31 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijan and South Korea have discussed the interparliamentary ties as Azerbaijani ambassador Ramzi Teymurov met with speaker of the National Assembly of South Korea Moon Hee-sang, Azerbaijan’s Embassy to South Korea said in a message.

Emphasizing the role of parliamentary diplomacy in developing Azerbaijani-Korean relations, the ambassador expressed his hope that the sides will continue to work together to maintain fruitful and practical cooperation between the countries' legislative bodies.

Noting that 2018 is a remarkable year for Azerbaijan since the country celebrates the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, ambassador Teymurov said some important events have been organized on this occasion.

Speaker of the South Korean National Assembly, Hee-sang congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. He hailed the development of relations between Azerbaijan and South Korea, particularly interparliamentary cooperation.

Hee-sang noted that as a new chairman of the Korean National Assembly he will spare no efforts to boost relations between the two countries.

The sides also exchanged views on a number of issues, including the political situation in the Korean Peninsula and the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

