Georgian president appoints ambassador to Azerbaijan

27 August 2018 22:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

Trend:

Zurab Pataradze has been appointed to the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Azerbaijan in accordance with the relevant presidential decree, Apsny.ge reported.

"Based on the 5th paragraph of Article 6 of the Law of Georgia On the Diplomatic Service, Zurab Pataradze is appointed to the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to the Republic of Azerbaijan from August 29, 2018," the decree stated.

