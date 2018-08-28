Two assistants of Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva appointed

28 August 2018 18:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

Trend:

Two assistants to First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva have been appointed, according to the website of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration.

Emin Huseynov and Khalid Ahadov have been appointed assistants to the first vice-president. Thus, there are six assistants to the first vice-president.

Other four assistants to the first vice-president are Anar Alakbarov, Yusuf Mammadaliyev, Elchin Amirbayov and Gunduz Karimov.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
BSTDB eyes to develop new strategy for Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 18:58
State structure in Azerbaijan preparing for certification of e-commerce websites
ICT 17:52
President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of fountain complex in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 15:38
President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of Baku Book Center (PHOTO)
Politics 15:11
First Center for Sustainable, Operational Social Security may soon appear in Azerbaijan
Economy news 12:58
Azerbaijan’s labor ministry, state agency ink co-op memo (PHOTO)
Economy news 12:37
Latest
Iran eyes to update Tabriz refinery by Chinese, Russian finance
Business 19:45
National Bank of Kazakhstan deprives 2 banks' licenses
Kazakhstan 19:44
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on Aug. 28
Business 19:41
Uzbek fund for supporting small businesses opens office in Latvia
Uzbekistan 19:34
Georgia to limit wheat transit from Russia to Armenia through own territory
Armenia 19:28
Iran Energy Exchange performance on Aug. 28
Business 19:27
Uzbek president due in Tajikistan
Tajikistan 19:18
BSTDB eyes to develop new strategy for Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 18:58
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender to purchase silane
Tenders 18:16