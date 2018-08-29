President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Georgian ambassador (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

29 August 2018 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted at 11:27)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia Zurab Pataradze.

Ambassador Pataradze reviewed the guard of honor, and presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev then spoke with the ambassador.

Pointing out rich history of Azerbaijan-Georgia relations, the head of state said the friendly ties between the two countries are developing in different areas.

President Ilham Aliyev said global projects implemented as a result of Azerbaijan-Georgia cooperation are of great importance not only for the region, but also for a wider area. The head of state expressed confidence that the relations between the two countries will continue developing, and wished the ambassador success.

Zurab Pataradze said he is honored to be appointed as ambassador to the friendly Azerbaijan. Describing Azerbaijan as an important strategic partner for Georgia, the ambassador expressed his confidence that the brotherly ties between the two countries will always strengthen.

Zurab Pataradze said he will spare no efforts to expand the bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, trade, humanitarian and other areas.

