Turkish Armed Forces’ delegation paying visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

29 August 2018 20:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

Trend:

In accordance with the regulations of the meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue, the delegation led by Chief of the Main Directorate for Inspection and Assessment of the Land Forces of the Turkish Armed Forces Brigadier General Faruk Yildirim is paying a visit to Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message Aug. 29.

As part of the visit, the Turkish delegation met with Major General Zakir Aghayev, chief of the Main Military Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation, and also discussed the possibilities for further development of bilateral relations.

