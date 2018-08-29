Argentina’s ambassador terminates diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan

29 August 2018 20:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Carlos Dante Riva, Ambassador of Argentina to the Republic of Azerbaijan upon the termination of his diplomatic tenure, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message.

During the meeting the satisfaction was expressed with the development of cooperation and political dialogue between the two countries. The sides stressed the importance of redoubling joint efforts for enhancement of economic-trade relations.

The ambassador expressed his gratitude for the support rendered during his diplomatic activity.

Mammadyarov appreciated ambassador’s contributions to the promotion of relations between our countries and wished him every success in his future activity.

