Ilham Aliyev: China reliable partner, friendly country for Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Headline changed, details added (first version posted on 10:54)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by President of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries Li Xiaolin.

Describing China as a reliable partner and friendly country for Azerbaijan, the head of state recalled his visit to the People's Republic of China and his meetings with the country's leadership.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and China have been developing in all areas since that visit, adding that Chinese high-ranking delegations have visited Azerbaijan.

The head of state noted the strengthening of the political and economic ties between the two countries over this period.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that Li Xiaolin's visit to Azerbaijan will be interesting and fruitful and contribute to the expansion of relations between Azerbaijan and China.

Stressing that this is her first visit to Azerbaijan, president of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries Li Xiaolin said she is very honored to meet with President Ilham Aliyev.

She mentioned that members of the Chinese delegation have been deeply impressed by development processes in Baku.

Li Xiaolin informed the head of state of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

She said that Azerbaijan is developing under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, adding that it is felt everywhere.

Li Xiaolin highlighted joint activities with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, pointing out the opportunities for the implementation of interesting projects.

The sides discussed issues of economic and humanitarian cooperation.

Chinese tourists` growing interest in Azerbaijan was emphasized during the meeting.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news