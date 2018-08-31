Stationing of police along border with Azerbaijan, indicates problems in Armenian army

31 August 2018 12:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The deployment of police along the border with Azerbaijan indicates existence of serious problems in the Armenian army, the Spokesman of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev said at a press conference Aug. 31.

"According to the information disseminated in the Armenian media, the deployment of police and internal forces along the border with Azerbaijan demonstrates the presence of serious problems with the staffing of the armed forces of Armenia, lack of personnel," Hajiyev said.

The spokesman of the Foreign Ministry added that such illegal actions hinder the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Baku hails Merkel’s position on Karabakh conflict’s settlement
Politics 12:57
Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs may meet as part of UN General Assembly session
Politics 12:09
Azerbaijan to implement new project on beekeeping
Economy news 12:06
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 86 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:35
Interface of payment terminals in Azerbaijan to be available online
ICT 09:07
There is progress in negotiation process for settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Italian FM
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 00:47
Latest
Kazakhstan implementing major mineral exploration project
Kazakhstan 12:59
Baku hails Merkel’s position on Karabakh conflict’s settlement
Politics 12:57
Tajik-Chinese Mining Company to finance repair of schools in Gulistan
Tajikistan 12:56
Albanian section of TAP 99% ready
Oil&Gas 12:50
Netanyahu: Private enterprise will strengthen development towns
Israel 12:48
Putin congratulates Kyrgyzstan's Jeenbekov on Independence Day
Kyrgyzstan 12:39
Acer presents totally new products at IFA 2018 trade show in Berlin (PHOTO)
ICT 12:31
Juncker: EU will respond in kind if U.S. imposes car tariffs
Europe 12:25
Japan says financial dialogue with China 'extremely good'
Other News 12:24