New generation biometric ID presented to President Aliyev (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

Trend:

Azerbaijan is introducing a new generation electronic identity cards from September 1.

A new generation biometric identity card No 1 was presented to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on August 31.

The head of state posed for an ID photo and then put his electronic signature. The electronic identity card No 1 was presented to the head of state.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ramil Usubov and Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev informed President Ilham Aliyev on preparation and issuance of the electronic identity cards to citizens.

Protected from fraud, the electronic ID card contains a chip, the owner's biometric photo and other personal data.

