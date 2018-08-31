Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva meets Chinese delegation (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has met with a delegation led by President of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries Li Xiaolin.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expressed her confidence that Li Xiaolin's visit to Azerbaijan will be successful. The First Vice-President thanked Li Xiaolin for the contribution she has made as President of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries to the strengthening of relations between Azerbaijan and China.

Mehriban Aliyeva noted that relations between the two countries have been built on friendship and partnership and based on mutual respect. Mehriban Aliyeva emphasized the successful cooperation between the two countries in various fields, including within international organizations, and hailed the high level of political ties. Noting that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation maintains successful cooperation with the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva said that the organizations signed the Memorandum of Friendship and Cooperation last year and that relevant work is already underway.

"This year, Azerbaijani children visited the summer camp organized in China, Azerbaijani Days of Culture as well as exhibitions on Azerbaijan were held in China," said Mehriban Aliyeva, pointing out great potential for further cooperation.

Stressing that China has one of the world's most powerful economies, the First Vice-President highlighted good opportunities for joint activities in this area. Pointing out the vast potential existing in the field of transport, Mehriban Aliyeva said Azerbaijan has already become a hub. She emphasized that the launch of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway opened the shortest route to Asia.

The First Vice-President mentioned that both Azerbaijan and China have historically been located on the Great Silk Road, adding that it created good opportunities for cooperation. Recalling that Azerbaijan has recently submitted an application to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) for an observer status and successfully held Days of Azerbaijani Culture at the SCO headquarters, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva thanked for the support and high attitude towards Azerbaijan.

Mehriban Aliyeva said that bridges of friendship have been built between Azerbaijan and China, expressing her confidence that Li Xiaolin's visit will make a significant contribution to the establishment of new partner relations.

President of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries Li Xiaolin said she is honored to meet with Mehriban Aliyeva. She underlined the importance of this meeting in terms of discussing the future cooperation. Stressing that this is her first visit to Azerbaijan, Li Xiaolin said that the capital of Azerbaijan deeply impressed her. She said she was glad to familiarize herself with the Heydar Aliyev Center and view exhibitions demonstrated there. Li Xiaolin thanked for cooperation with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

At the end of the meeting, First Vice-President, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva presented a keepsake to the guests.

