Expert: Pashinyan must consider region's realities before it is too late

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The comments of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at a meeting with businessmen in Moscow are a pure provocation, Mehdi Abdullayev, doctor of law, vice-rector of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Azerbaijan, told Trend Sept. 10.

"Pashinyan, following the path of his fellow criminals, demonstrated his essence," Abdullayev said. "Pashinyan showed that there are no sane politicians in Armenia for now, all of them are committed to the Dashnak ideology, and this illness is incurable."

"Pashinyan's comments are an open and gross violation of the norms of international law, as well as the rights of Azerbaijan, enshrined and recognized by the UN Charter," Abdullayev said.

“The whole world community knows perfectly well that Nagorno-Karabakh is an integral, native territory of Azerbaijan,” he added. “Despite that the fact of occupation is still not eliminated, this territory, this land never belonged to the Armenians and Armenia, and won’t ever belong to them. Azerbaijan doesn’t intend to yield own territories to anyone. This is the unequivocal and unchanging position of Azerbaijan.”

The expert noted that Pashinyan must make a right decision and consider the realities in the region before it is too late.

Abdullayev also said the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, who haven’t achieved anything over the past 20-25 years, must already take concrete measures and make Armenia come to a fair peace.

“The time of statements is left in the past, now the time has come for concrete work, practical activity,” added Abdullayev.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news