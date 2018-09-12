President Aliyev receives delegation led by Czech minister of industry and trade (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:08)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic Marta Novakova.

Recalling President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman's visit to Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that bilateral relations between the two countries have been developing successfully since that visit. Describing the development of relations between the two countries in various fields as satisfactory, the head of state underlined an increase in trade turnover and stressed the necessity of defining additional opportunities for enhancing economic cooperation. Emphasizing a broad agenda of the economic partnership and successful operation of a number of Czech companies in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev noted the importance of expanding trade, investment cooperation between the two countries.

Saying that her delegation also includes Czech businessmen, Marta Novakova stressed the importance of the Azerbaijan-Czech business forum to be held in Baku today. She expressed her confidence that this event will contribute to the expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries.

The issues of cooperation in the fields of industry, infrastructure, automobile industry, agriculture and tourism were discussed during the meeting.

