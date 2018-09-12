President Aliyev receives delegation led by Czech minister of industry and trade (UPDATE)

12 September 2018 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 12:08)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic Marta Novakova.

Recalling President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman's visit to Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that bilateral relations between the two countries have been developing successfully since that visit. Describing the development of relations between the two countries in various fields as satisfactory, the head of state underlined an increase in trade turnover and stressed the necessity of defining additional opportunities for enhancing economic cooperation. Emphasizing a broad agenda of the economic partnership and successful operation of a number of Czech companies in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev noted the importance of expanding trade, investment cooperation between the two countries.

Saying that her delegation also includes Czech businessmen, Marta Novakova stressed the importance of the Azerbaijan-Czech business forum to be held in Baku today. She expressed her confidence that this event will contribute to the expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries.

The issues of cooperation in the fields of industry, infrastructure, automobile industry, agriculture and tourism were discussed during the meeting.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Category news
President Aliyev observes secondary school No 8 in Baku after major overhaul (UPDATE)
Politics 17:36
Greminger: Parties of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should have political will to achieve progress
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:14
Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs may soon meet in New York - OSCE Sec. Gen.
Politics 17:12
Ilham Aliyev receives NATO PA president
Politics 15:46
President Aliyev receives delegation led by Czech minister of industry and trade
Politics 12:08
President Ilham Aliyev receives OSCE Secretary General (FOTO)
Politics 12:07
Latest
US-Uzbekistan trade greatly increases
Uzbekistan 18:55
Iran Energy Exchange performance on Sept. 12
Business 18:52
Azerbaijan imports 100 harvesters
Economy news 18:44
Azerbaijani oil prices increase September 11
Oil&Gas 18:40
Iran sentences ex-president’s close ally to prison
Society 18:10
No Plan B for TAP, says SOCAR
Oil&Gas 18:05
MTW OJSC signs contracts worth $15M at business forum in Tashkent
Uzbekistan 17:59
China, Uzbekistan keen to cooperate in agriculture field
Uzbekistan 17:47
Bakcell organizes Family Day for its Corporate Customers (FOTO)
Society 17:42