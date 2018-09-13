Azerbaijan, Bulgaria discuss developing military co-op

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

Trend:

Head of the Department for International Military Cooperation of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, Major General Huseyn Mahmudov met with the Bulgarian delegation in Azerbaijan led by the head of the Department for Bilateral Cooperation and Regional Initiatives of the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense Daniela Grigorova, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message on Sept. 13.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of regional security, current state and prospects of developing bilateral military cooperation, as well as joint events.

