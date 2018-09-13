Deputy PM: Azerbaijani-Turkish unity inviolable

13 September 2018 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Participation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the forthcoming event on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the liberation of Baku from the Armenian-Bolshevik occupation is not accidental, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov said.

He was speaking Sept. 13 at a conference titled “100th anniversary of the liberation of Baku from the Armenian-Bolshevik occupation”.

This once again demonstrates to the world the inviolability of the Azerbaijani-Turkish unity, he noted.

He added that there are forces that want to undermine this unity.

“They were trying to undermine it in different periods,” said Ali Ahmadov. “We can say with pride that this unity has never been undermined, and it is impossible to do so today.”

He added that the unity of Azerbaijan and Turkey is built not only on transient interests, but on solid foundation.

“Support from our brothers in hard days, assistance in the liberation of Baku from occupation is one of the most vivid examples of the Azerbaijani-Turkish unity,” the deputy prime minister said.

