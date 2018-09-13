Turkey, Azerbaijan in talks over switching to national currencies in trade

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Turkey and Azerbaijan are in talks regarding switching to national currencies in mutual trade, Turkey’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral told Trend Sept. 13.

He said that negotiations started some time ago and currently continue.

“It is not yet clear when the national currencies will be used in mutual trade,” Ozoral said.

The diplomat added that after agreeing upon all the issues, settlements in trade will be made in the Turkish lira and the Azerbaijani manat.

Turkey, Russia, Belarus and China intend to switch to settlements in national currencies.

