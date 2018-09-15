Military parade kicks off on occasion of 100th anniversary of Baku’s liberation from Armenian-Bolshevik occupation (LIVE)

15 September 2018 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.15

Trend:

A military parade kicked off Sept.15 on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Baku's liberation from the Armenian-Bolshevik occupation.

On this day in 1918, the Islamic Army of the Caucasus, which included the Azerbaijani corps, entered Baku, liberating the city from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation.

The liberation of Baku is an event of exceptional importance for the Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship and brotherhood.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Armenia is in self-isolation because of territorial claims: Azerbaijani MFA
Politics 16:24
Azerbaijan not to allow Armenia to constantly keep situation in its present form: MFA
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:51
Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents pay tribute to martyrs
Politics 15:39
Money transfers to Azerbaijan increase
Economy news 14:49
Israel, Azerbaijan mull current, future co-op in defense sector
Politics 14:49
Necessary to create museum named after Nuri Pasha in Azerbaijan, says MP
Commentary 14:35
Latest
Iran’s mineral output sees rise over 5 months
Oil&Gas 16:46
CPC-Kazakhstan announces tender for oil sampling services
Tenders 16:28
Erdogan: Opening of Turkish-Armenian border out of question
Politics 16:27
Armenia is in self-isolation because of territorial claims: Azerbaijani MFA
Politics 16:24
Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attending parade, dedicated to 100th anniversary of Baku’s liberation
Politics 15:57
Azerbaijan not to allow Armenia to constantly keep situation in its present form: MFA
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:51
Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents pay tribute to martyrs
Politics 15:39
President Ilham Aliyev, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev
Politics 15:35
National Bank of Kazakhstan announces tender for purchase of server equipment
Tenders 15:21