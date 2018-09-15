Military parade kicks off on occasion of 100th anniversary of Baku’s liberation from Armenian-Bolshevik occupation (LIVE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.15

Trend:

A military parade kicked off Sept.15 on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Baku's liberation from the Armenian-Bolshevik occupation.

On this day in 1918, the Islamic Army of the Caucasus, which included the Azerbaijani corps, entered Baku, liberating the city from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation.

The liberation of Baku is an event of exceptional importance for the Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship and brotherhood.

