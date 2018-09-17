First deputy speaker of Iran’s parliament to visit Azerbaijan

17 September 2018 17:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

First Deputy Speaker of Iran's Parliament Masoud Pezeshkian will arrive in Azerbaijan on Sept. 17, the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend.

On Sept. 21, Pezeshkian will take part in an event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani parliament.

Parliamentary delegations from 150 countries will participate in the event. Speakers of parliaments of 14 countries will come to Baku to participate in the event, 13 countries will be represented by deputy speakers, and 11 countries will be represented by inter-parliamentary working groups.

