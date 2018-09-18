President Aliyev attends opening of Masalli Industrial Park (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the Masalli Industrial Park.

Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev informed the head of state about the work done there as well as other industrial parks.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the industrial park.

The head of state viewed the production blocks and enterprises there.

President Ilham Aliyev then met with representatives of the district’s public and posed for photographs together with them.

