6th meeting of Secretaries of CIS Security Councils underway in Moscow

21 November 2018 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

Trend:

The 6th meeting of Secretaries of Security Councils of the CIS member states is underway in Moscow Nov. 21.cc

Azerbaijan is represented at the meeting by Head of the country’s Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev and President`s Assistant for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies and Military Issues, department head Fuad Alasgarov.

The secretaries of Security Councils of the CIS member states are discussing areas of joint work to curb the financing of terrorist activities, including countering the legalization of proceeds from crime.

Other relevant issues of ensuring regional security in the CIS space, international cooperation through security councils are also on the agenda of the meeting.

Opening the meeting, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev noted that the agenda of the meeting contains problems on common threats and challenges for the CIS member states.

Patrushev stressed that since holding such a meeting in 2017, the CIS member states have organized an exchange of analytical information about the situation around the “Islamic State”, Al-Qaeda and their affiliated structures in the Afghan-Pakistan border area and the Middle East.

Meetings of the CIS foreign ministers were held at the UN Security Council site to discuss topics related to building regional partnership in Central Asia, he said.

During command-staff and practical antiterrorist exercises, joint measures were worked out to curb the activities of members of international terrorist groups, he noted.

Military-technical cooperation has received additional development, he said.

Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee Sergey Lebedev, acting Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Valery Semerikov, representatives of the Security Councils, ministries, departments and scientific organizations of the CIS member states are taking part in the meeting.

