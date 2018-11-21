MP: Belarus visit another success of President Ilham Aliyev’s foreign policy

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Belarus visit is another success of the foreign policy by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Deputy Chairperson of the Azerbaijani parliament Bahar Muradova told reporters in Baku Nov. 21.

She reminded that Azerbaijan and Belarus are strategic partners and noted that the two countries carry out mutually beneficial cooperation on many important issues.

“We have the same opinions on many issues,” she said. “During this visit, it was said that both states, without discussions, will protect each other’s interests.”

She noted that this visit attracted the attention by the issues discussed, the signed documents and the spirit of the statements made by both presidents.

“The emphasis on the importance of settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as similar conflicts, on the principles of international law, within the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states shows that more countries in the world support this position,” she said. “At the same time, we have witnessed that the strong friendship between the heads of state, our peoples and the close cooperation of the relevant state agencies positively affect bilateral relations.”

On Nov. 18-19, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was on an official visit to Belarus, and nine Azerbaijani-Belarusian documents were signed there.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news