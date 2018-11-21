Azerbaijani president congratulates Lebanese counterpart

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of the Lebanese Republic Michel Aoun.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Lebanese Republic,” the president said.

“On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you, and wish the friendly people of Lebanon peace and prosperity,” he said.

