Azerbaijani president congratulates Lebanese counterpart

21 November 2018 20:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of the Lebanese Republic Michel Aoun.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Lebanese Republic,” the president said.

“On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you, and wish the friendly people of Lebanon peace and prosperity,” he said.

