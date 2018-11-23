Council of Europe: Azerbaijan made progress in countering human trafficking

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.23

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan has made progress in countering human trafficking, said a new report released by the Council of Europe's Group of Experts on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings (GRETA).

In a new report published today, GRETA assesses developments since the publication of GRETA’s first evaluation report on Azerbaijan in May 2014 as regards the implementation of the Council of Europe’s Convention on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings.

“GRETA welcomes progress made in some areas, in particular amending legislation, training relevant professionals, raising awareness of human trafficking and amending the rules for the identification of victims of trafficking and their referral to assistance,” said the report.

GRETA is responsible for monitoring the implementation of the Council of Europe Convention on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings by the Parties.

GRETA meets in plenary sessions three times a year. It carries out visits and draws up and publishes country reports evaluating legislative and other measures taken by parties to give effect to the provisions of the Convention. In addition, GRETA regularly publishes general reports on its activities.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news