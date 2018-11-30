Official: UN should be more serious towards fulfillment of Azerbaijan-related decisions

30 November 2018 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan once again confirms its commitment to the goals and objectives defined in the UN Charter, Ziyafat Asgarov, first deputy chairman of the Azerbaijani parliament, said.

He made the remarks Nov. 30 at a parliament plenary meeting during the presentation of the draft law "Permit for the deployment of Azerbaijani military personnel of four people in South Sudan as staff officers and military observers under the command of UNMISS (United Nations Mission in South Sudan) and participation in this mission".

He noted that the state and president of Azerbaijan are also interested in this issue.

"At the same time, this means that Azerbaijan once again confirms its commitment to the goals and objectives of the UN Charter,” he said. “The Azerbaijani state demonstrates its peacefulness. We would like the UN Security Council to be more responsible and serious towards the fulfillment of the decisions made regarding Azerbaijan," Asgarov said.

