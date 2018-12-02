Azerbaijani FM participates in inauguration ceremony of president of Mexico

2 December 2018 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov participated in the inauguration ceremony of Andres Manuel López Obrador, the President of the United States of Mexico, held on December 1, 2018 at the Congress building of Mexico, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message.

Several heads of the states, as well as numerous high level guests attended the ceremony.

Mammadyarov met with the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubón on the sidelines of the ceremony.

During the meeting Mammadyarov conveyed the congratulations of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the Mexican president on the occasion of the beginning of his presidential duties.

The sides discussed the development potential and perspectives of the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Mexico.

