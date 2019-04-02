Azerbaijani, Russian presidents mull negotiation process on Karabakh conflict settlement

2 April 2019 20:12 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 2

Trend:

On April 2, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

President Aliyev and President Putin discussed the results of the first official meeting between President Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held in Vienna on March 29 under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, as well as the negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The presidents stressed the importance of intensifying the negotiation process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.

The sides expressed confidence that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia will continue to develop successfully in various areas.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Profit of Azerbaijani banks decreases
Finance 2 April 20:48
Russia transporting Turkmen oil
Oil&Gas 2 April 20:31
Russian company to supply pipes for TAPI gas pipeline to Turkmenistan
Economy 2 April 20:30
Turnover of stock exchange transactions decreases in Azerbaijan
Economy 2 April 20:21
PASHA Capital still leader among Azerbaijani brokers
Economy 2 April 20:04
Azerbaijan simplifying visa procedures for participants of UNESCO World Heritage Committee session in Baku
Politics 2 April 20:00
Latest
London's Tulip skyscraper given planning permission
Europe 04:33
Mexico says US border truck traffic is slower, doesn't see shutdown
US 03:23
Trump now says Congress must act to keep southern border open
US 02:38
6.5-magnitude quake hits Alaska
US 02:25
UK to continue Iran's sanctions in post Brexit era
Europe 00:31
AZAL carries out first regular flight Baku-Almaty-Baku (PHOTO)
Society 2 April 23:58
Algeria's Bouteflika resigns: state agency
Arab World 2 April 23:09
Minister: Bosnia and Herzegovina working on interconnection project to receive Azerbaijani gas (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 2 April 22:30
Fire occurs at Texas chemical facility: 2 injured
US 2 April 22:07