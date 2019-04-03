Azerbaijani president: Economic and military strength is on our side

3 April 2019 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

Trend:

"Justice and historical truth are on our side. Economic and military strength is also on our side," President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev said.

He made the remarks April 2 at the meeting with servicemen of a military unit of the Special Forces of the Defense Ministry.

“The work done in recent years, the reforms carried out in the military sphere, the buildup of our military power, the victories both in the political arena and on the battlefield inspire us even more and strengthen us,” he said.

“You, the people serving here, know and understand your duty perfectly well,” he added. “You have participated in the most difficult battles and showed heroism and courage. The state appreciates your activity. I congratulate you on the success achieved, I wish you and our army continued success and new victories.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan delays launch of single system for assessing insurance damage
Economy 16:25
Azerbaijan's president: We are doing and will continue to do everything necessary for our army
Politics 16:16
President Aliyev: Last Vienna meeting reaffirmed existing format of Karabakh talks
Politics 16:12
Number of incoming tourists up by 3% since early 2019 in Azerbaijan
Tourism 16:09
Ilham Aliyev: April battles showed to whole world that Azerbaijani army can complete any task
Politics 15:59
Azerbaijan Int’l Travel & Tourism Fair to open April 4 in Baku
Tourism 15:32
Latest
AIIB to invest in Uzbekistan's Bukhara region
Economy 16:57
Kazakhstan's trade with EEU up by 10%
Economy 16:52
Kazakhstani delegation visits High-Tech Park in Azerbaijan
ICT 16:51
Akkord OJSC talks installation work at new plant in Azerbaijan
Economy 16:41
Plane carrying Iranian minister makes emergency landing
Society 16:28
British Embassy in Kyrgyzstan launches campaign to reduce plastic use
Central Asia 16:27
Azerbaijan delays launch of single system for assessing insurance damage
Economy 16:25
Agricultural production decreases in Uzbekistan
Economy 16:22
Azerbaijan's president: We are doing and will continue to do everything necessary for our army
Politics 16:16