Azerbaijani president: Economic and military strength is on our side

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

Trend:

"Justice and historical truth are on our side. Economic and military strength is also on our side," President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev said.

He made the remarks April 2 at the meeting with servicemen of a military unit of the Special Forces of the Defense Ministry.

“The work done in recent years, the reforms carried out in the military sphere, the buildup of our military power, the victories both in the political arena and on the battlefield inspire us even more and strengthen us,” he said.

“You, the people serving here, know and understand your duty perfectly well,” he added. “You have participated in the most difficult battles and showed heroism and courage. The state appreciates your activity. I congratulate you on the success achieved, I wish you and our army continued success and new victories.”

