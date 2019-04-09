12 parties in Azerbaijan didn’t submit financial reports for CEC

9 April 2019 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Twelve political parties in Azerbaijan did not submit a financial report for 2018 to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, commission secretary Mikayil Rahimov said at a meeting of the CEC, Trend reports.

According to him, the chairmen of 6 of these parties have passed away. Although members of 2 of these parties submitted a report, they were not accepted due to the lack of the signature of the chairman, Rahimov noted.

"It was not possible to contact the other political parties," Rahimov added.

The CEC secretary also said that the process will be completed by the end of the week, which the Ministry of Justice will be notified of.

