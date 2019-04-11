President, first lady meet parents of Azerbaijan’s 10 millionth citizen (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on April 9 at 11:23)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have met with the 10 millionth citizen of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Hasanova’s parents Rauf Hasanov and Nigar Ojagova at the Republican Perinatal Centre.

The head of state and his wife talked to the parents of the newborn.

Rauf Hasanov: She was born on 6 April 2019, at approximately 03:30.

President Ilham Aliyev: I know. We watched this event. On 6 April, a very significant event occurred in your life and in the life of our country. Your little one is the 10 millionth resident of our country. Congratulations, let her grow up healthy, make you happy, make our people happy. This is a historic event. I congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on this wonderful event.

Rauf Hasanov: We did not expect that our child would become the 10 millionth resident of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev: Our population is growing. I remember that the 9 millionth resident was born in 2010. In nine years, our population has grown by 1 million. Over the past 15 years, the population has increased by 1.7 million people. This enhances our strength, the power of our country. At the same time, it demonstrates that socio-economic development is under way in our country. Population growth is directly related to social status.

Rauf Hasanov: I did not know. I read in the news, I saw that, thank you, you were the first to congratulate us. Thank you very much, we are very grateful.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva: Your child is very beautiful.

President Ilham Aliyev: Is this your first child?

Rauf Hasanov: Yes, our firstborn.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva: Your first child?

Nigar Ojagova: Yes.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva: Mashallah, may Allah protect her.

Rauf Hasanov, Nigar Ojagova: And since you were the first to congratulate us, we gave her your name. Please give her your blessing.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva: I do. Let her grow up happy and healthy.

President Ilham Aliyev: This event is being celebrated by all our people.

Rauf Hasanov: Yes, our whole country is celebrating. We are also very happy.

Nigar Ojagova: We are also pleased that there are such excellent medical facilities in Baku. We want to express our gratitude to the director of the Perinatal Center, Sevinj khanum, for the fact that the child was born healthy. We also say thank you to Rubaba khanum. Thank you very much.

President Ilham Aliyev: This center has been functioning for a long time. About 10 years ago, it was overhauled, renovated, and now it is one of the leading medical centers in our country. In recent years, maternity homes, maternity departments and hospitals have been built in all parts of our country. So there are all conditions are available now to receive medical service.

First lady Mehriban Aliyeva: May I hold the baby?

Rauf Hasanov and Nigar Ojagova: Please do.

First lady Mehriban Aliyeva: May Allah protect her! Let her grow up happy, healthy and surrounded by parental care!

Rauf Hasanov: Thank you very much for coming.

President Ilham Aliyev: This is the certificate of Mehriban Hasanova, the 10 millionth resident of our country. I am handing it to you.

Rauf Hasanov: Thank you very much.

President Ilham Aliyev: This is another version of this certificate. The state gives you an apartment. And this is a certificate for this apartment.

Rauf Hasanov: Thank you very much.

President Ilham Aliyev: Funds are also being transferred into the account of your beautiful baby.

Rauf Hasanov: Thank you very much. May Allah be pleased with you.

President Ilham Aliyev: Use it in your good deeds.

Rauf Hasanov: Thank you very much.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva: Thank you very much. Congratulations!

