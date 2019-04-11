Artillery units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces conduct live-fire exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

Trend:

The Rocket and Artillery formations of the Azerbaijani army conducted live-fire exercises, Trend reports referring to the Defense Ministry of the country.

The exercises were conducted according to the training plan for 2019 approved by the Minister of Defense.

In the course of the exercises, artillery units made a march and reached concentration areas. The units occupying firing positions conducted combat firing.

