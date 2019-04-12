Top official: Azerbaijan-UK relations serve as example for European countries (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 14:21)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

Relations between Azerbaijan and the UK serve as an example for European countries, Azerbaijani President`s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov said,Trend reports.

He was speaking at the presentation of a book titled “Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom 100 Years of Partnership.”

He noted that the history of cooperation, which covers all areas, ranging from diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the UK, to economic, political and trade relations, is measured in a century.

“If systemic ties are concerned, we can celebrate the 100th anniversary of these relations,” he said. “However, relations between Azerbaijan and the UK, according to historical data, are recorded in the annals of about 16-17th centuries. History shows that Elizabeth I, Queen of England and Ireland, sent a letter with her envoy to Shah Tahmasp I of the Safavid dynasty. Thus, diplomatic and economic relations were established between England and the Safavids.”

Hasanov noted that during the years of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR), the governor-general of the UK often came from Tbilisi to Baku and regulated further political, economic relations with Azerbaijan, and the UK actually recognized the ADR.

“In the subsequent period, not Azerbaijani-British relations, but the relations between the UK and the USSR were established in the subsequent period following the fall of the ADR,” Hasanov said. “The period of Azerbaijan’s independence covers a wide range of relations between the two countries.”

