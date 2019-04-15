Official: Terrorist groups in occupied Azerbaijani lands posing threat to world (UPDATE)

15 April 2019 11:11 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 10:32)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 15

Trend:

Creation of terrorist groups in the occupied Azerbaijani territories and sending them to conflict zones poses a threat to the whole world, deputy prime minister, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Commission on Combating Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking Ali Hasanov said.

He made the remarks at the 36th International Drug Enforcement Conference, being held in Baku, Trend reports on April 15.

He stressed that Azerbaijan is fighting drug use and drug smuggling at the state level.

Hasanov said that 3 state programs have been successfully implemented in Azerbaijan in the fight against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking, noting that the fourth program has been prepared and submitted to the Azerbaijani president.

Hasanov added that Azerbaijan has established close cooperation in this field with international organizations.

“Azerbaijan is located in an important geographical area, and one of the main problems is related to attempts to transport drugs through the country’s territory,” he said.

story will be updated

