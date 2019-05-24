Azerbaijani president receives Russian minister of labour and social protection (UPDATE)

24 May 2019 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 13:14)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Russian Federation Maxim Topilin, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential service.

They noted that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia based on strategic partnership were successfully developing in all areas. The sides discussed bilateral ties and exchange of experience in social security area.

The reforms carried out in various social fields in Russia and Azerbaijan were pointed out, good opportunities for exchange of experience were hailed during the meeting.

The importance of an agreement to be signed between the relevant ministries as part of Topolin’s visit was also noted.

The sides also exchanged views on cooperation prospects.

