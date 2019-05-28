Russian President Putin congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 28

Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of national day of Azerbaijan, the Republic Day. Your country has been confidently moving forward along the path of socio-economic development, and plays an important role in addressing topical issues on international agenda," President Putin said.

"Russia highly appreciates the relations of strategic partnership with Azerbaijan. I`m sure that through our joint efforts we will continue to successfully develop fruitful bilateral relations in all areas and constructive interaction in ensuring regional stability and security. Undoubtedly, it meets the best interests of our friendly nations."

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I wish you the best of health and success, and all citizens of Azerbaijan prosperity and well-being," he added.

