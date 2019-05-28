Iran Foreign Minister to visit Baku in coming weeks

28 May 2019 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, May 28

Trend:

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit Azerbaijan in coming weeks, the country's foreign ministry spokesperson Sayyed Abbas Mousavi told Trend.

"The foreign minister's visit to Baku is on the agenda. The exact date of the visit hasn't been set yet. Probably, the trip will take place in the coming weeks," said the spokesperson.

He said that the purpose of the trip is to discuss bilateral and regional issues.

"This is the new initiative of the Islamic Republic with its northern neighboring countries. With the aim of strengthening bilateral relations and convergence of goals, we are going to start discussions with the northern neighbors of Iran. The foreign ministry is currently in the process of negotiating with several Asian countries to set up a foreign minister's visit,” said Mousavi.

