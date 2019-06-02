MFA: Games held in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories are parody of football

2 June 2019 12:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

Trend:

The games held in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan by the so called “confederation", which is not recognized by any official football organization and brings together illegitimate structures, is nothing but a football parody, said head of the press service of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva.

Her remarks came in response to a question about holding of a football match by the "confederation of independent football associations" in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"I don’t want to encourage such an action by giving it importance. As you know, the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno Karabakh region of our country has expressed protest against it. The presence of the countries of Lapland among those participating in these games reminds me of a fairy tale about “a country covered with snow”. In fact, Armenian psychology is built on fairy tales and legends in which they believe," said Abdullayeva.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
MFA: Armenia should take results-oriented steps in Karabakh conflict settlement
Politics 13:17
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:47
Significant drop in assets of Khazar-Lada
Economy 1 June 18:30
SOCAR expects to distribute 4 bcm of gas to consumers in Turkey from 2020
Oil&Gas 1 June 18:15
SOCAR plans to list its Turkish subsidiary on stock exchanges
Oil&Gas 1 June 17:50
Azerbaijani oil prices for May 27-31
Oil&Gas 1 June 16:51
Latest
Iran discloses volume of wires exported from Semnan province
Business 13:38
2 oil wells put into operation in Iran’s Sarvestan and Saadatabad oil fields
Business 13:28
MFA: Armenia should take results-oriented steps in Karabakh conflict settlement
Politics 13:17
Wildfire causes thousands to be placed on evacuation alert in Canada
Other News 13:16
Official rate: Prices of foreign currencies remain unchanged in Iran
Business 13:04
Iran discloses revenues obtained from export of Damascus roses
Business 12:33
Iranian oil minister discloses four companies' priorities
Business 12:10
Abe expected to meet with Iran's Khamenei on trip
World 11:54
Iran discloses products with rising prices last month
Business 11:39