MFA: Armenia should take results-oriented steps in Karabakh conflict settlement

2 June 2019 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

Trend:

Armenia should take results-oriented steps in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in line with the demands of the international community, Trend reports referring to the commentary of the Press Service Department of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

“The reason for the Armenian Foreign Ministry’s such emotional and at the same time so controversial statement on the latest situation at the line of contact of the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan is understandable,” the Azerbaijani foreign ministry said. “Most probably it’s within the line of Armenian authorities’ reaction to the current domestic situation in the country.”

“However, we are reminding that Armenia gave consent to the next meeting at the level of the ministers of foreign affairs,” the Azerbaijani foreign ministry said. “At the same time, the realities on the ground are still the same; the armed forces of Armenia must be withdrawn from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. There is no other option for the further development of the region never mind who will lead Armenia in the upcoming future.”

“Armenia should acknowledge that the only cause of human losses, disasters and mutual discord is Armenia's aggressive policy, the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories and the policy of ethnic cleansing of local Azerbaijanis living in these territories,” the Azerbaijani foreign ministry added. “Armenia should not waste time searching for any other fraudulent reasons and should take results-oriented steps in the settlement of the conflict in line with the demands of the international community.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
MFA: Games held in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories are parody of football
Politics 12:53
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:47
Significant drop in assets of Khazar-Lada
Economy 1 June 18:30
SOCAR expects to distribute 4 bcm of gas to consumers in Turkey from 2020
Oil&Gas 1 June 18:15
SOCAR plans to list its Turkish subsidiary on stock exchanges
Oil&Gas 1 June 17:50
Azerbaijani oil prices for May 27-31
Oil&Gas 1 June 16:51
Latest
Iran discloses volume of wires exported from Semnan province
Business 13:38
2 oil wells put into operation in Iran’s Sarvestan and Saadatabad oil fields
Business 13:28
Wildfire causes thousands to be placed on evacuation alert in Canada
Other News 13:16
Official rate: Prices of foreign currencies remain unchanged in Iran
Business 13:04
MFA: Games held in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories are parody of football
Politics 12:53
Iran discloses revenues obtained from export of Damascus roses
Business 12:33
Iranian oil minister discloses four companies' priorities
Business 12:10
Abe expected to meet with Iran's Khamenei on trip
World 11:54
Iran discloses products with rising prices last month
Business 11:39