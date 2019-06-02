MFA: Armenia should take results-oriented steps in Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

Trend:

Armenia should take results-oriented steps in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in line with the demands of the international community, Trend reports referring to the commentary of the Press Service Department of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

“The reason for the Armenian Foreign Ministry’s such emotional and at the same time so controversial statement on the latest situation at the line of contact of the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan is understandable,” the Azerbaijani foreign ministry said. “Most probably it’s within the line of Armenian authorities’ reaction to the current domestic situation in the country.”

“However, we are reminding that Armenia gave consent to the next meeting at the level of the ministers of foreign affairs,” the Azerbaijani foreign ministry said. “At the same time, the realities on the ground are still the same; the armed forces of Armenia must be withdrawn from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. There is no other option for the further development of the region never mind who will lead Armenia in the upcoming future.”

“Armenia should acknowledge that the only cause of human losses, disasters and mutual discord is Armenia's aggressive policy, the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories and the policy of ethnic cleansing of local Azerbaijanis living in these territories,” the Azerbaijani foreign ministry added. “Armenia should not waste time searching for any other fraudulent reasons and should take results-oriented steps in the settlement of the conflict in line with the demands of the international community.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

